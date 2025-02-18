Ahead of the release of The White Lotus Season 3, a media portal accused BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s role to be disappointing. After the series aired on HBO, her fans and Korean netizens have come together to defend the singer-turned-actress debuting acting. Scroll ahead to learn more about it.

Lalisa Manobal started her career as a singer, rapper, and dancer and debuted with the popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. She gained a lot of popularity, and with her unique voice range and dancing skills, she won many hearts. She has now started releasing her solo albums and songs as well. But getting into a different industry is a huge step.

Lisa recently debuted in The White Lotus 3, and people have been sharing how good she was as a first-timer in her character as Mook. Even before the release, while the media reported how disappointing her role was or how much it was criticized, her fans were always excited. After the show’s premiere, the fans didn’t have to wait long enough to glimpse the songstress.

In the episode, Mook can be seen waiting by the road as her bike breaks down, and her sassy nature is shown when she gets a ride. The clip was shared by HBO and Max online. It has sparked a lot of reactions from the netizens and fans. One of them wrote, “Lisa is acting her ASS off like I might have to stan idk!” Another fan commented, “No cringe facial expression, no stiff movement, clear pronunciation, well for a first timer she’s good.”

the way she speaks thai is so fluently pic.twitter.com/jU3AKmjECZ — ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hardtingz) February 17, 2025

No cringe facial expression, no stiff movement, clear pronounciation, well for a first timer she’s good https://t.co/sTpbZNygfP pic.twitter.com/EZQApoBe3J — reinnaꨄ︎ (@flufffyyong) February 17, 2025

Lisa is acting her ASS off like I might have to stan idk! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/I9jBCfdwEU — ໊ (@wandasattorney) February 17, 2025

Another X (previously known as Twitter) user wrote, “No wonder critics, her director, and co-stars all praised her for being authentic and natural, as if it were not even her first acting job. She nailed it. Her eyes alone can act, and how she delivers her lines in both TH & ENG is so sexy. ISTG PROUD OF YOU LISA!”

Recently, Lisa opened up about why she chose to do acting and told The Wrap, “I wanted to switch to a new chapter in my life.” During the casting process in Thailand, the HBO team mentioned her name, and as the creators had no idea who Lisa or BLACKPINK was, they also conducted the same audition round for her.

While explaining how she got the role, the BLACKPINK member said, “I sent over my videotape, and I got a callback. Then I went to see Mike White and did another audition in front of him. Later, I received a call that I got the role. It was not easy. It was a completely new world. I enjoyed the filming process.”

Well, that’s how everything turned out. Have you started watching The White Lotus season 3 on HBO or Max? Let us know your thoughts about Lisa’s acting debut.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!



Must Read: When Shailene Woodley Cleaned Horse Sh*t To Get Over Breakup With Aaron Rodgers: ‘Lowest Low Of My Life’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News