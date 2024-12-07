The industry can be harsh, and getting over the end of a relationship while still in the spotlight can be even more challenging. Such is the case for Shailene Woodley, whose breakup with Aaron Rodgers hit her quite hard. The Fault In Our Stars actor struggled to cope with its end for an extended period.

The impact was such that she still cries when she thinks about it. Woodley was so affected by that phase of her life that she had to resort to cleaning horse sh*t to get her mind off things. Here’s what she revealed about her life’s “lowest low” and how she overcame it.

When Shailene Woodley Cleaned Horse Sh*t To Get Over Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

During a conversation with Outside magazine, Woodley opened up about an “awful, traumatic thing” she experienced in 2022. Even though she didn’t explicitly state it, the portal pointed out that her engagement with Rodgers broke off right then. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she says. “I understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment. “That was the lowest low of my life.”

She divulged how she tried to go surfing, and for ten minutes on the water, she felt like life would be okay again, but then the depression would come back. It was a spiral she was not able to break free from. Woodley then decided to volunteer around in places and found a “random f*cking horse ranch” where she cleaned up “horse sh*t” to distract herself.

At the ranch, she cleaned hooves and brushed the horses, and yet again, for those 20 minutes, she thought life would be okay again. “And then the depression came back,” she repeated. Next on the stop was a hike where she brought trash bags and cleaned up trash. It was a continuous loop. Six months later, Woodley finally felt her depression start to fade away.

Shailene Woodley On Breakup With Aaron Rogers Still Making Her Cry

In the same interview, she explained with teary eyes that she hasn’t shared much about her relationship with Rodgers because it always makes her cry. “It was not right. But it was beautiful,” she sadly expressed. Woodley was massively affected by the relationship not working out, which led her to depression and anxiety—the same which she attempted to break free of.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers: Relationship Timeline

Woodley and Rodgers were reported to be dating in 2021. When they announced their engagement in February that year, it became evident that they had been dating for much longer than that. Exactly a year later, in February 2022, the former couple called off their engagement, and in April, they decided to part ways.

