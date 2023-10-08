It is a follow-up to last year’s initiative “Gotland’s Ugliest Lawn” from Gotland, Sweden’s biggest island. This year Gotland has teamed up with actress & sustainability activist Shailene Woodley to challenge the world to save water and share images of their ugly dry lawns.

With The World’s Ugliest Lawn-contest we want to show that sustainability can be fun, and that everyone can do it. It only takes a change of mind.

Talking about it, Shailene Woodley said, “This challenge is a great way to influence people around the world to use less water.”

In the video linked below, Shailene Woodley and last year’s winner launch the challenge:

The last few days the campaign has been featured in leading European media. BBC Breakfast, with 6 million viewers, had a segment about the competition and The Guardian wrote about the initiative this weekend.

We have now received the first entries for the global competition, among them ugly lawns from California, Florida, UK, France, Germany and Canada.

People can enter the competition by simply sharing a picture of their ugly dry lawns on Instagram with the hashtag #worldsugliestlawn. Or by emailing the picture to Gotland at uglylawn@gotland.se. Images from all of 2023 are eligible. The winner will be selected by a jury and announced in December. The first price is a second-hand t-shirt with the text ”Proud Owner of the World’s Ugliest Lawn”. It’s the t-shirt Marcus wears in the video.

