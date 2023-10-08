Cameron Diaz is a well-known Hollywood actress who left a lasting impression on all from the moment her debut film, The Mask, was released in 1994. After starring in several hit and much-loved films, the ‘Bad Teacher’ actress is now away from the big screen. While her films are not comfort watches for many of us, did you know she once starred in a soft p*rn film, which became a nightmare for her years later?

Well, before Diaz made it big in Hollywood, the then-young bombshell did a photoshoot that saw her doing kinky things and stripping off her clothes to show off her assets. Read on to know all about the video and what happened when it was leaked online.

As per an old filmdaily report, Cameron Diaz – who previously worked as a model, did a bondage photoshoot that turned into a half-hour video. This soft p*rn film saw the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress dressed in a high-cut black and latex-y bodysuit. According to a New York Post article, the footage shows the actress in dominatrix style, lurking over a shirtless guy in chains with another young model, Natasha, in the vicinity. The video also sees Cameron pull down her bodysuit and harden her n*pples.

A couple of years after the soft o*rn video was filmed, Cameron Diaz became a worldwide success thanks to her performance in The Mask. Wanting a clean image as she climbed the ladder in Hollywood, the actress attempted to stop the circulation of the kinky video after it was posted on the internet in the following years. Reportedly, the video holder (photographer John Rutter) demanded the ‘Knight and Day’ pay him a whopping $3.5 million to bury it. But did she? Read on to know what happened next.

As per the report, the 1992 video hit the web in 2004, leading to Diaz’s legal team and the photographer being embroiled in a legal battle over the pictures & video footage. The photographer allegedly even tried blackmailing Diaz by asking if she wanted to buy back the shots. Talking about it, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told EW that Rutter was initially charged with one count each of extortion, attempted grand theft, forgery, and perjury.

However, John Rutter claimed that Cameron Diaz had signed a contract with him, turning over the right of the kinky video, allowing him to do what he wanted with them. Denying his claims, Diaz stated Rutter had forged her signature, making the contract illegitimate and void. The photographer was found guilty and faced up to five years in jail.

The starlet has since retired from acting but has never spoken publicly about the kinky soft p*rn film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’ Her Reply To Charlie Puth’s ‘Attention’? Here’s Why ‘High Maintenance’ Sel’s New Song May Be About Charlie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News