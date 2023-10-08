Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn – who were together for six years, drifted apart in April 2023; sadly, ’tis the damn year of heartbreaks. While the couple was notoriously private, every once in a while, Taylor dropped a hint of her ‘Love Story’ with ‘London Boy’ Joe, after all, handsome was a mansion with a view. Tay and Joe may not be the ‘End Game’ but being the ‘Mastermind’ that Miss Americana is, she made sure to document all her memories with her ‘Lover’, penning beautiful songs that reflect they truly had that we can only imagine in our ‘Wildest Dreams’.

Taylor Swift is inarguably one of the finest songwriters of all time. Her songs are life lessons that we learn along the way – the best part about her music is it’s relatable in every phase of life. While we would not be able to pick one song that’s our favorite (yes, we are as confused as Swiftie Lola Tung), we are sure all that every song she wrote about Joe has our heart.

Today, we are taking a look back at all the songs that Taylor Swift wrote about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and it is sure to send you on a nostalgic trip while you wish for Something Just Like This, except the ending, of course. So, are you ‘Ready For It’?

1.”…Ready For It?”

Taylor has documented the beginning of her Sweet Nothings with Joe in “. . . Ready For It?” The beautiful music video of the song also features Easter eggs about the actor, including his birth year and name written in Chinese characters. “Knew he was a killer the first time that I saw him,” Taylor says in the song, and had the intention to do nothing better but keep him forever.

2. End Game

Tay – who has many times addressed her whirlwind romance with people with heartbreaking lyrics, was finally ready to settle down. In the song, Swift talks about wanting to be the British actor’s ‘endgame’. She sings, “And I can’t let you go, your hand print’s on my soul/ It’s like your eyes are liquor, it’s like your body is gold.” It doesn’t get more obvious than this, does it?

3. Delicate

In the love ballad, Taylor again refers to the initial stages of her relationship with Joe and reminisces about the time they would be sneaking off to private places to be together. She croons: “Dive bar on the East Side, where you at? / Phone lights up my nightstand in the black / Come here; you can meet me in the back.”

4. Gorgeous

Taylor just could not get over how Gorgeous Joe was. She also gushes about his “ocean blue eyes”, making fun of his English accent when they first met as she sings, “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine. I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”

5. King of My Heart

Referring to Joe’s English roots, Swift in the song says her exes do not even stand a chance in front of him. “Cause all the boys and their expensive cars / With their Range Rovers and their Jaguars / Never took me quite where you do,” Tay says while also talking about keeping their love a secret.

6. Dress

In the song Dress, TayTay talks about her ‘secret moment’ with Joe in a ‘Crowded Room’, seemingly confirming she first met him at the Met Gala as she talks about his buzz cut and bleached hair. “Our secret moments in your crowded room… They got no idea about me and you, ” she sings.

7. Call It What You Want

Taylor Swift wanted to wear Joe’s initials around her neck, and that’s exactly what she did in the song ‘…Ready For It.’ She also gushes about how she has finally made this one choice right after not learning from her countless mistakes as she sings, “And I know I make the same mistakes every time. Bridges burn, and I never learn, at least I did one thing right.”

8. New Year’s Day

In yet another love ballad for her handsome boyfriend, Taylor Swift talks about how she wants to be with Joe through it all, not leaving his side any day. “I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” she sings.

9. Lover

This was one sweet declaration of love on Taylor’s part who seems to have found her Lover after a series of heartbreaks.”With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she says in the song. Isn’t it Enchanting?

10. Cruel Summer

If you have been following the Eras Tour, you would know it’s one song that everyone just loves to sing along. The TikTok famous song is about that Summer when Taylor was with her ex Calvin Harris but was fighting her feelings for Alwyn.

11. I Think He Knows

Taylor was experiencing chills of being in love when her heart was skipping beats just by being with Joe. “I think he knows When we get all alone I’ll make myself at home And he’ll want me to stay,” Taylor says in the song.

12. Paper Rings

How much does one simply have to be in love with the other person to write, “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings”? In this chartbuster, Taylor also describes how she and Joe going from friends to lover was an accident, but the kind she liked.

13. Cornelia Street

In this song, Tay reminisces about going to Cornelia Street with Joe and also hopes their lover era never ends because if it does, she will never have the heart to walk Cornelia Street again. ” I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends I’d never walk Cornelia Street again. That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend, I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” Tay says.

14. London Boy

Tay was head over heels for Joe and in London Boy, she details how she was in love with his smile, English accent, and dimples. “You know I love a London boy/ I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon/ He likes my American smile/ Like a child when our eyes meet,” Tay sings.

15. Daylight

Daylight is Taylor Swift’s realization that love is not red, but golden, like daylight, meaning it’s not only burning passion but also the calm that resides in the person you love. “I once believed love would be burning red/ But it’s golden / Like daylight,” Taylor writes.

16. Peace

Peace is about Taylor trying to maintain an equilibrium between her personal and professional life, and miserably failing. During one heartbreaking moment, Tay also realizes how her stardom could affect Joe as she sings, “Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?” But, at the same time, Tay also swears to protect her love from the public eye at all costs as she says, “All these people think love’s for show but I would die for you in secret.”

17. Invisible Strings

“A string that pulled me/ Out of all the wrong arms right into that dive bar/ Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire/ Chains around my demons, wool to brave the seasons/ One single thread of gold tied me to you,” Tay sings as she contemplates on her past mistakes while truly feeling she has found the one in Joe.

18. The Lakes

In this beautiful ballad, Tay describes her love for Joe as otherworldly and says they belong to another world. One of the most precious lines of the song goes like “Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die.”

19. Long Story Short

Long Story Short from the singer is about her life before she met Joe, and it was not a joyful ride. “And I fell from the pedestal., Right down the rabbit hole. Long story short, it was a bad time,” the Folklore hitmaker says.

20. Lavender Haze

Tay describes her life with Alwyn as Lavender Haze and sings she doesn’t care how much people gossip about their relationship and try to make a 1950s scoop, at this point, she is just interested in protecting the real stuff.

21. Snow On The Beach

Snow On The Beach is about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn falling in love with each other at the same time, and how she felt he couldn’t fall for her cuz it was too good to be a true sorta experience.

22. Labyrinth

In Labyrinth, Tay talks about her biggest fear, which unfortunately came true, as she speaks about the anxiety and fear one can feel thinking how the perfectly fine relationship may end someday. Did she see it coming?

23. Sweet Nothing

Sweet Nothing has been co-written by Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. The track describes how being in each other’s company is just the greatest joy, while the outside world can be haunting. “I find myself coming home to your Sweet Nothing,” Tay says.



24. Mastermind

She is truly a Mastermind, and this last track of Midnights proves what we are talking about.”So I told you none of it was accidental and the first night that you saw me nothing was gonna stop me/ I laid the groundwork and then saw a wide smirk on your face/ You knew the entire time,” goes an excerpt from the song.

25. All of the Girls You Loved Before

In this one-of-a-kind song, Tay thanks Joe’s exes for making him the man that she fell for. “Your past and mine are parallel lines, Stars all aligned and they intertwined. And taught you the way you call me, “Baby”, Treat me like a lady,” says the ‘Style’ hitmaker.

26. Willow

Though Taylor Swift has not confirmed, Swifties were convinced that the song is about Joe Alwyn as she talks about finding profound love in one person who was like a ‘mythical thing’ and a ‘prize that she would cheat to win’.

Which one of Taylor Swift’s songs about Joe Alwyn is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

