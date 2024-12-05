Sony’s Kraven the Hunter is nearby, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson has some big ideas for future characters. Kraven the Hunter will be the latest addition to Sony’s Spider-Man universe, introducing audiences to a fierce predator with wild abilities. But don’t you think there’s one major piece missing here? Well, that’s Spider-Man himself.

Fans know that Kraven and Spidey share a legendary rivalry in the comics, so it’s only natural to wonder if the big-screen version will get a chance to take a shot at the web-slinger. Moreover, as Sony’s universe shrunk post Venom: The Last Dance, the franchise needs to bring Spider-Man into the mix.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Hints At Possible Fight With Spider-Man

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Aaron Taylor-Johnson teased the fans of a possible fight with Spider-Man. He said, “I mean, it’s the question to everyone else, right? Because I think what we’ve done, what we’ve set up in this story, is a vibrant character that has the legs to go on and do more damage. I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know. One of my favorite stories is Kraven’s Last Hunt. It was one of the source materials I used to go back from. He’s got some dark demons there, and we are showing the birth of that and how he becomes a villain that we then come to know. So, see this movie, man. See this movie. I promise you it won’t disappoint. It’s got all the beats that you want and more. I think it could be an audience’s villain favorite. You should go toe-to-toe with others down the line, man.”

What Is Kraven the Hunter All About?

In their Spider-Man Universe, Kraven the Hunter might be the boldest move Sony has made yet. Unlike Venom or Morbius, Kraven isn’t going to be your antihero, and this movie will dive directly into villain territory. Moreover, Taylor-Johnson hints at Kraven’s darker turn, potentially hinting at showdowns with Spider-Man or other heroes. Since we are already buzzing about possibly adapting Kraven’s Last Hunt, the iconic comic storyline where Kraven defeats Spider-Man, dons his suit, and takes justice into his own hands, Sony must surely bring back Spider-Man.

Kraven the Hunter hits the theatre on December 13, 2024.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News