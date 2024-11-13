Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is gearing up for its next big release, Kraven the Hunter, just two months after wrapping up the Venom trilogy with Venom: The Last Dance. With excitement still fresh from Eddie Brock’s final chapter, our eyes are now on this film. Early buzz suggests that Kraven the Hunter could clock in at 1 hour and 59 minutes, potentially becoming the most extended entry in the franchise to date.

From the plot and release date to the cast and crew, there’s plenty to unpack about this new addition to Sony’s superhero lineup. Let’s dive into all the details and see what Kraven the Hunter has in store for fans.

Cast and Crew of Kraven The Hunter

The film is directed by J.C. Chandor, with a story and screenplay by Richard Wenk and additional screenplay contributions from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, also known as Kraven, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov, Also known as Chameleon, Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich, also known as The Rhino. Billy Barratt plays a young Dmitri, while Chi Lewis-Parry takes on the role of Big Rhino. The music is composed by Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine, and Benjamin Wallfisch, with Ben Davis as the director of photography.

Plot of Kraven The Hunter

A gripping, action-packed tale fueled by raw emotion and relentless conflict, this film delves into the intense, fractured relationship between a father and son. At its core lies the origin story of one of Spider-Man’s most fearsome adversaries, how a man shaped by pain and anger transforms into a legendary villain. It’s a visceral journey that unravels the dark influence of a father’s hand, showing how upbringing and survival can forge a path to ruthless power. This isn’t just a story of becoming; it’s a descent into the depths of vengeance and identity.

Release date of Kraven The Hunter

The movie has four release dates across various regions. A few countries and their respective dates are listed below. Please refer to the official channels if your area still needs to be included.

Please note that the release dates mentioned are based on current announcements. While the chances of changes are minimal, there is a slight possibility as this article was written about a month before the release.

December 11, 2024: Belgium

December 12, 2024: Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Portugal, etc.

December 13, 2024: India, the US, the UK, Spain, Japan, Ireland, etc.

December 18, 2024: France

