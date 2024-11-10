The trailer for Marvel’s latest offering, Captain America: Brave New World, dropped recently, setting the internet in a frenzy. The movie revolves around an intense showdown between Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford. No sooner did the trailer of the same drop than fans started pouring in with their reactions. Right from the performances to the dialogues and even Tom Holland’s infamous quote on Anthony Mackie not getting a separate Marvel movie, fans expressed it all.

Reacting to the Captain America: Brave New New World trailer, one of the fans stated, “The vibrianum in that shield and this man’s suit is working overtime to keep Sam alive. I love it.” While another netizen said, “A better trailer than the previous one. I’m sold. I’m going to go and see this in theaters. Marvel is back, baby.” A user went on to add, “That final face off between Cap & Red Hulk looks promising.” Another fan said, “The lack of music in this trailer sets the tone perfectly for what this movie is gonna be.” Praising a dialogue from the movie, a fan said, “Captain America caught without his wings” that line and delivery goes hard.” A netizen said, “I think that is the first time I’ve actually seen the names of the actors in a trailer for an MCU movie.”

Not only this but hilariously, many fans took a fun dig at Tom Holland’s throwback interview, in which he had taken a jibe at Anthony Mackie in jest for not getting a separate Marvel movie. A fan said, “Tom Holland cant say Anthony never got his own movie.” While another netizen stated, “Tom Holland is gonna get so many Phone calls in February 14.”

Talking about Captain America: Brave New World, the movie has been directed by Julius Onah. Apart from Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly in the lead roles. The movie will be released on February 14, 2025.

