Harrison Ford is the guy who made Indiana Jones a household name! In a recent interview with Inverse, Mackie spilled the tea, saying, “The first day was so intimidating. I was so fing nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fing Ford. There is this aura about him.” Talk about pressure!

Mackie’s been killing it since he first swooped into the Marvel universe as Sam Wilson in The Winter Soldier back in 2014. From there, he took on the Falcon role in fan-fave flicks like Age of Ultron and Endgame. Then, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he finally secured the iconic Captain America shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and now he’s about to show the world what he’s made of in Brave New World.

This new flick hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and it had fans splitting up! Why? Because Harrison Ford officially joined the Marvel family as Thaddeus Ross, the President of US. That’s right! Ford is taking over a role previously played by the late William Hurt. But it’s not just the big names—Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are also back, giving us some serious nostalgia vibes.

Now, back to the drama on set. Mackie’s nerves didn’t just fade away on their own. He shared how Ford’s chill attitude helped ease the tension. “He dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be,” Mackie said. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to shoot a scene with a legend who’s all about that casual vibe? Ford would just say, “Let’s shoot this piece of s***,” and the whole crew would crack up. That’s the kind of energy you want on set!

In Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie’s Sam Wilson is stepping up to the plate as Cap, navigating his relationship with Ford’s character, who’s got a complicated history with the hero. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends, and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads,” Mackie revealed. Sounds like some epic tension brewing!

Filming wrapped up in Atlanta, directed by Julius Onah, and while the plot is still locked down tighter than Fort Knox, Marvel’s confirmed Ford’s role is gonna be a game-changer. With fresh faces like Shira Haas and Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez joining the mix, Captain America: Brave New World is shaping up to be a wild ride.

As fans count down the days, Mackie’s journey from fumbling lines in front of Ford to rocking the Captain America mantle is nothing short of inspiring. With action, drama, and a sprinkle of that classic Marvel charm, this new chapter promises to be one for the books. Buckle up, folks—this is gonna be a blast!

