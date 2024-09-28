DC Comics’ superhero Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, is a prevalent character, and many movies have been done on him with many actors portraying the role. Christopher Nolan, too, gave the world a completely different experience with his Batman trilogy with Christian Bale in the role. Nolan’s highest-grossing movie list includes Nolan’s Batman movies. After Bale, Ben Affleck also played the character, and most recently, Robert Pattinson has been cast as Bruce Wayne. Pattinson has also worked with Nolan in Tenet, and the Oppenheimer director once shared his thoughts on Rob taking on the part. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Robert is responsible for giving Nolan the idea to make his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. According to THR, the Twilight star gave the director Oppenheimer’s real-life speeches as a wrapped gift upon completing production on Tenet after recognizing the parallels between Tenet and the creation of the atom bomb. This made him think about doing a movie on the theoretical physicist.

Anyway, Tenet was released in 2020, and The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, in 2022. According to Digital Spy’s report, Christopher Nolan, while speaking to Singaporean news network CNA, revealed whether Rob went to him for advice before taking on Matt Reeves’s helmed movie. Nolan said, “He certainly did not ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence around the issue ’til very near the end of the shoot.”

Christopher Nolan continued, “We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through.” However, he clarified that he was happy about the casting.

The Oppenheimer director added, “But I was thrilled that he was cast. I think that he’ll do an amazing job, and I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman was praised by the critics and did well commercially. Rob and Matt Reeves will return with The Batman 2. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan is relishing his Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Worldwide: Becomes 20th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News