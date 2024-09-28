Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Worldwide: Becomes 20th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Disney/Marvel’s blockbuster hit Deadpool, and Wolverine has crushed another major box office milestone. After nine weeks in theaters, the Shawn-Levy-directed film entered the coveted list of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time. The superheroes beat the wizards for the spot.

Right out of the gate, the first MCU movie to star characters stemming from Disney’s acquisition of Fox broke several box office records. It is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. The film is also the seventh highest-grossing MCU film of all time behind Black Panther’s ($1.34B), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4B), The Avengers ($1.5B), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9B), Avengers: Infinity War ($2B) and Avengers: Endgame ( $2.7B).

After nine weeks in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on PVOD on multiple digital platforms on October 1. The film will be available to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Days before the film arrives on streaming services, it smashed another box office record.

Deadpool and Wolverine beat Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II at the worldwide box office

Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’s $1.312 billion worldwide haul to become the 20th highest-grossing film of all time. According to Deadline, as of Thursday, September 26, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine had grossed $628.6 million at the domestic box office and $689.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.318 Billion.

Next on the all-time list is 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with a $1.325 billion haul. Deadpool and Wolverine might finish its theatrical run as the nineteenth highest-grossing film ever. The MCU movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Worldwide: Gears Up To Cross $350M Mark In Its Fourth Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News