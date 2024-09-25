Deadpool & Wolverine is gearing up to enter the top 20 list of highest-grossing movies of all time. Recently, it surpassed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and took the 21st spot on that list, and now it is very close to taking over Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’s global collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was the second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy following 2015’s The Forse Awakens. The movie had an ensemble cast including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro. It revolved around Rey seeking the help of Luke Skywalker in hopes of turning the tide for the resistance in the fight against Kylo Ren and the First Order. It was the highest-grossing movie of 2017.

When it finished its theatrical run, Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi was the ninth highest-grossing film of all time. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards. Deadpool & Wolverine is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the Star Wars movie and finally entering the top-grosser of all-time list. The movie has grossed $627.53 million so far at the North American box office.

Internationally, the Marvel biggie is less than a million away from reaching $690 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Deadpool & Wolverine’s overseas cume is $689.96 million. Despite losing several theatres upon new releases, it is doing pretty well. It will take a hit soon when Joker 2 arrives at the cinemas in early October.

Globally, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU movie has reached $1.31 billion, which is $1.69 million away from Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’s $1.33 billion haul. When Deadpool 3 crosses The Last Jedi’s collection, it will become the 20th highest-grossing film ever.

Deadpool 3’s next target will be Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and its $1.34 billion haul. The movie was released in theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

