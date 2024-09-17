The highly anticipated streaming release of Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) starting October 1, 2024. By the end of October, the film will also be available for streaming to Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers.

Deadpool and Wolverine has made a significant mark on the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo by IMDb, the film has secured its position as the second highest-grossing film worldwide in 2024. Additionally, it has claimed the title of the highest-grossing movie with an MPAA “R” rating, breaking records in its category.

According to Box Office Mojo, the combined worldwide box office collection of Deadpool and Wolverine stands at USD 1,303,952,351. Of this, the U.S. domestic market contributed 47.6%, amounting to USD 620,109,674. International markets accounted for 52.4%, totaling USD 683,842,677. Among international markets, India contributed USD 19,258,180.

Not your typical hero, Wade Wilson is a far cry from the conventional: his actions are violent, his language crude, and his jokes often inappropriate. Much like the previous Deadpool films, he frequently breaks the fourth wall. Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, both bring a sense of irreverence to their roles.

In this storyline, Deadpool discovers that his timeline is collapsing because Logan, its crucial anchor, has died. To restore order, Deadpool sets off on a multiverse quest to find an alternate version of Logan.

“Deadpool and the Wolverine” credits its writing to five contributors: Ryan Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool; director Shawn Levy; and writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The music is composed by Rob Simonsen, with George Richmond serving as director of photography. The cast includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, one of the antagonists; Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, another antagonist; Rob Delaney as Peter, Deadpool’s best friend; and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Deadpool’s love interest. The film features numerous cameo appearances, so it’s best to watch it to catch them all.

