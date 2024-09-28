Am I Racist Box Office North America: Gears Up To Cross A Significant Milestone In Its Third Weekend

After reaching the $9 million mark in its second weekend at the box office, Matt Walsh’s new film Am I Racist is gearing up to cross a significant milestone. The political mockumentary is closing on a small but pertinent box office milestone in its third weekend.

The film, a mockumentary that seeks to deride diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by exposing it as a “brainwashing” scheme, is the highest-grossing documentary film of 2024. The documentary, which sees internet personality Matt Walsh go undercover to “expose” the DEI initiative, opened to a $4.4 million domestic take.

Am I Racist has earned 3x its production budget

In its second weekend of release, Am I Racist grossed over $2.5 million, pushing the doc past the $8 million mark. With a budget of $3 million, the political doc has nearly made three times its investment at the box office.

Walsh celebrated the film’s success on X, writing, “After our second weekend: ‘Am I Racist?’ remains in the box office top 10, it’s the top-grossing documentary of the year, top 5 political docs in the last decade, earned 3x its production budget, and our total gross moves us into the top 40 for all docs, all time.”

It should be noted that Am I Racist ranks in the top 70 for all documentaries.

Am I Racist will cross the $10 Million Mark soon

The documentary is now a hair’s breadth away from closing on a small but significant box office milestone. In its second week (September 23 to 24), Am I Racist grossed over $1 million for a $9.96 million domestic cume (via The Numbers).

The film is just a few hundred thousand dollars away from crossing the $10 million mark at the box office. Am I Racist will achieve this feat at the end of its third weekend.

