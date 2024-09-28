Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: Universal's $900M+ Hit Lands Free Streaming Premiere Date

Gru and his hilarious minions have landed a free streaming date following a successful theatrical run. Universal’s animation hit Despicable Me 4 scored a free streaming date on a digital platform a month after dropping on a video-on-demand service.

Steve Carell returned as Gru in Despicable Me 4. The fourth instalment saw Gru welcome a new member to his growing family, Gru Jr. (Tara Strong), before his peaceful life takes a hit from criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), who escapes from prison and vows to get his revenge on Gru.

Despicable Me 4 at the box office

The fourth instalment of the hit franchise premiered in theaters on July 3 and became an instant smash hit, earning $75 million in the opening weekend. The film also topped the international charts. The film’s box office success helped the franchise make history as the first animated franchise to generate $5 billion at the box office.

The film has earned $360.5 million at the domestic box office and $588.1 million overseas for a worldwide total of $948.6 million.

Despicable Me 4 will now be available to watch for free.

After a month in theaters, Despicable Me 4 was released on a streaming video-on-demand service. In August, the animation film was made available online for a price. Despicable Me 4 dropped on VOD on Prime Video to rent for $20. It was also available to buy or rent on Apple TV.

Gru and his Minion’s latest adventure will now be available to stream for free on Peacock on October 31, 2024. The newest instalment will join its predecessors, Despicable Me 1, 2 and 3, which is already streaming on Peacock.

Anyone with an account can tune into Peacock to watch Universal’s latest smash hit on Halloween.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

