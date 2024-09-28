In a recent interview with GQ, Evans opened up about turning down Marvel’s offer, revealing he actually said “no” a few times before finally saying yes. At the heart of it? Some serious personal struggles. “I wasn’t sure if this [acting] was the right thing for me,” Evans admitted. He was juggling anxiety and uncertainty, questioning his place in the industry. “Something inside me kept saying that I was getting further away—that something about this industry wasn’t healthy.”

It’s wild to think, but had Evans stayed firm on his decision, the MCU as we know it might look a lot different today. We’re talking about a guy who negotiated his Marvel contract down (in terms of the number of films he’d owe the studio), unsure if he could handle the fame and pressure. “The pros were that I’d be able to take care of my family forever; the cons were that I would become deeply, deeply unhappy with fame and loss of control,” Evans explained.

But he did it. He became Captain America—stepping into the spotlight, wielding the shield—and the rest is history. The Avengers films (we’re talking five of them, plus three solo Captain America flicks) became box-office juggernauts, redefining superhero movies. The MCU has since raked in over $29 billion globally, putting Evans in an entirely different league (like hitting that Pro Bowl status).

“I love playing that role,” Evans reflected. “You can’t help but absorb some of the character’s traits and measure yourself against them.” Being Cap elevated not only his career but also his mindset, though Evans stayed humble about his role in the MCU. “It’s like winning the Super Bowl, but you weren’t Tom Brady. You might have had a couple good plays, but it’s not your victory to own.”

Post-Marvel, Evans kept busy with hits like The Gray Man (2022) and Pain Hustlers (2023). But this year, he’s hit pause, choosing not to take on any new roles—a much-needed break after an action-packed 2022. And speaking of major plays off the field, Evans recently tied the knot with Alba Baptista in a secret ceremony with Marvel co-stars like Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. (guests even had to sign NDAs).

While Evans might be taking a hiatus from the spotlight, there’s no denying his legacy is locked in. Captain America wasn’t just a role—it was a game-changer.

Chris Evans’ One Condition: Keep the Monologue, Flame On

Sometimes, one small request can make a big difference. When Chris Evans agreed to step back into the fire—literally—as Johnny Storm for Deadpool & Wolverine, he had one condition: keep that monologue.

Evans, who once said it’d be an “easier sell” to return as Johnny Storm (from Fantastic Four) than Captain America, finally got his wish. Fans erupted when Evans’ Johnny Storm reappeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, shouting the iconic “Flame On!” But don’t get too attached. Johnny’s return was short-lived and brutal. He goes toe-to-toe with Pyro (yep, from the X-Men series), and it doesn’t end well. His powers are quickly extinguished, and then, in one of the movie’s most shocking moments, Johnny is literally torn apart. We’re talking a gory scene with skin peeling and an explosive finish that left even Cassandra Nova (played by Emma Corrin) feeling guilty.

So, what got Evans on board for this wild ride? Well, according to director Shawn Levy on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ryan Reynolds worked some last-minute magic with the script. “Ryan wrote an instant classic of a final end-credit monologue,” Levy said. “Chris read that and was like, ‘Yes, please. One condition: That stays in the movie.'”

And boy, does it deliver. Deadpool circles back in the post-credits scene to back up his earlier smack-talk about Johnny Storm, treating us to a profanity-packed rant that echoes Steve Martin’s iconic car rental scene in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (a comedic masterclass, if you ask me).

Evans nailed the scene in just two takes, proving why he’s the MVP even in cameo appearances. This brief, yet legendary, Johnny Storm comeback will go down as one of Deadpool & Wolverine’s best moments—hands down.

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office Prediction (North America): Could Earn 33% More Than Its Predecessor’s Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News