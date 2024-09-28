Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finishes another week at the top spot on the domestic box office. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s movie is performing well in the US and has achieved a good feat. The sequel was released around the spooky Halloween season, which is also a winning factor in the movie’s splendid collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is close to beating Fede Alvarez, who helmed Alien: Romulus, and becoming the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year. It has surpassed It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The sequel has been released after three decades. Jenna Ortega is the current favorite of the veteran filmmaker known for ruling the gothic genre. Ortega gained immense fame as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s popular show Wednesday.

According to Luix Fernando’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is moving steadily towards the next milestone and finished the third week at #1 at the North American box office. It collected $1.5 million this Thursday, registering yet another amazing feat. Jenna Ortega led movie has scored 2nd biggest 3rd Thursday ever for September. It has experienced a drop of only 40.2% from last Thursday despite losing over 400 theatres last Friday. The film has no such competition at the cinemas as Transformers One is experiencing an underwhelming performance.

But Tim Burton’s film will experience tough competition next week after Joker 2 hits the theatres due to the movie’s predecessor’s splendid performance. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton starrer gothic horror comedy hits a $234.1 million cume in the United States. It is expected to earn between $275 million and $305 million in its original run.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has collected $104.40 million so far at the international box office, and allied with its $234.1 million domestic cume, it has reached $338.49 million. The movie by Tim Burton was released in the United States on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Wild Robot Box Office North America: On Track To Beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice During Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News