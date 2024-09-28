Before Michael Keaton swooped in as the Dark Knight in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), Downey was actually on Burton’s personal shortlist for the role. Yes, the same list that once had Bill Murray, the comedic genius, also considered Downey for the legendary role.

The casting choices for Burton’s Batman were anything but ordinary. Bill Murray, known for his comedy chops, was briefly in the mix. However, 24-year-old Downey was also in contention. Given Downey’s comic history and Saturday Night Live stint, it’s a strange decision. Burton’s cast included players that brought a unique, quirky touch to their characters, which Downey might have done, but not as well as Keaton.

In retrospect, it’s clear Downey would have been too young for the brooding Batman of Burton’s vision. At 24, Downey was far younger than Keaton, who was 37 when he first wore the Bat suit. Downey might have fit better as Robin rather than the lead role of Batman. His possible casting is intriguing and adds to Downey’s career.

Michael Keaton played the protagonist, and he altered the role. Tim Burton’s darkly funny Gotham City made Keaton, the Joker (Jack Nicholson), Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), and the film popular. Keaton’s gothic Batman revolutionized superhero flicks.

Despite not playing Batman, Downey played Tony Stark, a legendary role. Although other actors have played Batman after then, Downey’s Stark is unmatched. What we don’t do can ultimately lead us to better things; this is proof of that.

Missed Icons: Robert Downey Jr.’s Near-Major Roles

All that “what could have been!” needs to be said. Tragically, Robert Downey Jr. passed up several truly legendary parts that would have catapulted his career to new heights.

First comes Pulp Fiction (1986). Downey Jr. was considered for the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Envision Downey Jr. donning aviator shades and reenacting Tom Cruise’s iconic role as he defies gravity! However, fate intervened, and Cruise swooped in. In a twist of fate, Downey became Iron Man after Tom Cruise declined Marvel’s offer.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) comes up next. The role of the eccentric, scissor-wielding marvel was nearly cast by Burton with Downey Jr. The screenwriter, Caroline Thompson, revealed that Downey was being considered for the role. The part went to Johnny Depp, and he became Burton’s go-to actor for gothic, whimsical enchantment.

The 2011 film Cowboys & Aliens should also be remembered. The role of Jake Lonergan was almost cast with Downey, but it was eventually snatched by Daniel Craig. It turns out that avoiding this part may have been for the best since the picture wasn’t exactly a smash hit.

This shows that occasionally passing on large roles can lead to even greater success; in this case, Downey Jr. is still the beloved superhero we all know and love, even though he didn’t play these parts.

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: Universal’s $900M+ Hit Lands Free Streaming Premiere Date — Here’s When & Where To Watch It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News