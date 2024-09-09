Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in the theatres and has debuted with a big bang. It is one of the movies that opened north of $100 million in the United States. The film was directed by Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic horror and fantasy movies. The latest film starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega is expected to do well at the box office, but before we find that out, let’s see how much the maker of this fantasy horror comedy is worth. Scroll below for more.

About Him-

Tim was born in Burbank, California, and made short films as a preteen in his backyard at 2101 North Evergreen Street using stop motion animation techniques or shooting on 8 mm film without sound. He attended the Burbank High School and was on the water polo team. He admired Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl, and later on, they heavily influenced his future work.

Tim Burton graduated from Burbank High School in 1976 and then attended the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia to study character animation. He then joined the Walt Disney Studios as an animator. The first full-length feature of his directorial debut film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985. His breakthrough came with Beetlejuice, and the latest release is the sequel to the 1988 classic.

His work & earnings-

Tim Burton’s first film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, was a success, and so was his Beetlejuice. Tim further collaborated with Michael Keaton in the Batman and Batman Returns. Batman was a great success at the box office and earned $411.46 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. He has also worked with Johnny Depp on multiple projects, including Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and more. Besides them, he has also frequently collaborated with Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jack Nicholson, Helena Bonham Carter, and now Jenna Ortega.

He is known for his gothic aesthetic, eccentric characters, and unconventional themes. According to The Numbers, Tim has directed twenty films with an aggregate box office of $4.56 billion worldwide. Tim has also directed music videos. His first was Bones in 2006, and his second was The Killers’ Here With Me in 2012. Besides filmmaking, Burton has also produced several projects, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and more.

His real estate –

For the unversed, Tim Burton was reportedly in a relationship with the Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter. The couple lived in London, as per Celebrity Net Worth, and lived in two next-door homes linked together. However, when they parted ways, Carter received ownership of the dual property, and Tim bought a new house nearby for $14 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Burton (@timburton)

His net worth –

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim Burton has an estimated fortune of $100 million.

Meanwhile, Tim Burton’s film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the theatres on September 6, and it opened to a splendid $110 million at the North American box office. The movie has collected $145.4 million at the worldwide box office.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Victory Run Even After 86 Days, Beats Jurassic World’s $1.6 Billion+ To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News