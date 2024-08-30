Michael Keaton At The Box Office: From Batman To Minions, Take A Look At The Actor's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films With A Cumulative Tally Of Above $3 Billion!

Michael Keaton, who has starred in over fifty films, is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors. From his breakout role in Tim Burton’s Batman to playing The Ghost with the most in horror comedy Beetlejuice, Keaton has consistently performed well at the box office, with his films grossing over $6.8 billion worldwide. Fans would be surprised to learn despite being remembered for starring in cult classics such as Beetlejuice and Night Shift, these films are not his highest earner.

As a lead in 14 films, Keaton’s has made over $2.4 Billion. However, as a supporting actor in several blockbuster hits like 2014 Need For Speed and Robocop, he has grossed over $3.9 Billion.

Michael Keaton’s Batman is one of his top five earners. The film also catapulted him to worldwide prominence. Tim Burton’s film was Ketaon’s first taste of superhero fame.

The actor went on to star in multiple superhero films, including Spider-Man Homecoming, which is one of his highest-grossers. Besides live-action roles, Keaton has also been featured in several blockbuster animated films, including Toy Story 3 and Minions. Keaton voiced a Ken doll in Toy Story 3. Meanwhile, he voiced Walter Nelson, the leader of the family of thieves in Minions.

Michael Keaton is back to wreak havoc in Tim Burton Sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which is expected to earn over $100 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The film is tracking to be one of Keaton’s top earners. As Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to open in theaters next months let’s take a look at his top five highest grossing films.

Minions (2015) — $1.159B Toy Story 3 (2010) — $1.067B Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — 880.2M Cars (2006) — $462M Batman (1989) — $411.6M

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

