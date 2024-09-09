Inside Out 2 has been targeting Jurassic World for the past few days. It is nearing to beat the Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi at the North American box office. However, Pixar Animation has achieved that feat globally. Yes, you read that right. The Inside Out sequel’s worldwide collections have surpassed Jurassic World’s global haul. The animated feature is behind Spider-Man: No Way Home on the All-Time top grossers list. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is the first installment in the Jurassic World series, and there are two more movies in the franchise. A fourth film is in the making in this series, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles. On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is the seventh highest-grossing film of all time and has collected $1.92 billion globally. It brought together the previous two Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Inside Out 2 collected a strong $4.1 million on its 13th weekend at the overseas box office. The sequel dropped 42.2% from last weekend and has reached a $1.02 billion international cume over 52 markets, which is an amazing feat in itself. In the United States, the film has reached a $651.9 million cume, crossing $1.67 billion globally.

By crossing $1.67 billion at the worldwide box office, Inside Out 2 has managed to surpass Jurassic World and climb up the top-grossers of the all-time chart. It has exceeded Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion global haul. The Pixar animation is now the 8th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. The next target is Marvel-Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.92 billion haul. However, the report reveals that the animated feature might end its global run between $1.68 billion and $1.7 billion.

Inside Out 2 is nearing to beat Jurassic World at the North American box office, and its domestic cume now is $651.9 million, and Jurassic World’s US haul is $653.40 million. It will now be interesting to see whether the Pixar animation will beat Chris Pratt starrer movie’s domestic haul.

Inside Out 2 was released in the theatres on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

