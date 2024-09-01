Chris Pratt is one of those actors who has been part of some of the top-grossing movies – from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to the Jurassic World movies. He has been giving successful movies in the past few, and the graph is outstanding, especially in the post-COVID era. His animated feature, The Super Mario Bros Movie, was the second highest-grossing movie of 2023. Today, we have brought to you the last five live-action films of the actor at the worldwide box office.

Chris gained recognition as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Before appearing in leading roles in movies, the actor played supporting characters in films like Wanted, Jennifer’s Body, Her, and more. He got his breakthrough after appearing as Star-Lord in the MCU with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He reprised the role in multiple other Marvel projects, including the sequels to his 2014 solo flick.

According to The Numbers, Chris Pratt has appeared in 14 movies as a leading actor, with a staggering $5.92 billion worldwide aggregate box office. He has been giving box office successes for the last few years, and among the last five live-action movies, two are from the MCU, and two are from his Jurassic World franchise. Chris-led Jurassic World movies collected $3.98 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Here are the last five live-action movies of Chris Pratt which were theatrically released-

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 [2023] – $845.55 million

Jurassic World: Dominion [2022] – $1.00 billion

Avengers: Endgame [2019] – $2.79 billion

The Kid [2019] – $1.56 million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom [2018] – $1.31 billion

We have excluded films like The Garfield Movie, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and Onward as they were animated features. Meanwhile, The Tomorrow War was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 because of the pandemic. On the professional front, Chris Pratt has The Electric State and Mercy in the post-production stages. He will also appear in Way of the Warrior Kid, which is currently being filmed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

