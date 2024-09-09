Tim Burton may have his biggest box office hit this year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Burton’s directing career began with modest-budget films that became significant hits like Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, and Beetlejuice. However, that was just the beginning of his stellar filmography.

These successes led to big-budget blockbusters like Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. While Alice in Wonderland grossed over $1 billion in 2010, Burton faced some commercial disappointments. But with Beetlejuice 2, it is highly expected that Burton will have another box-office hit.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a production budget of approximately $100 million, as per Variety. While the number isn’t much, it may shock as the movie stands as one of Warner Bros.’s most significant releases of 2024, with A-list celebrities such as Jenna Ortega, Michale Keaton, Winona Ryder, Burton himself, Willem Dafoe, and Catherine O’Hara. Burton relied on practical effects in Beetlejuice 2 over CGI and digital technology, and the budget of this movie is much lower than Burton’s other movies. For instance, Alice in Wonderland’s budget was approx. $200 million, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory cost around $150 million, Dumbo cost $170 million, and Dark Shadow’s budget was $150 million. However, only Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland were box office successes.

For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to achieve box office success, the movie must make at least 2.5 times more than its production budget, which is over $250 million. Thankfully, the most-awaited sequel rip-roared at the domestic box office as it opened to $110 million. Meanwhile, the movie grossed $35.4 million internationally, bringing the global gross to $145.4 million. The sequel to Beetlejuice is set 36 years later as the daughter of Lydia Deetz discovers the portal to the Afterlife and accidentally releases everyone’s favorite ghost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jenna Ortega Shared Her Views On Love & Dating, “Maybe I Am Too Preoccupied With My Work, But The Thought Of Relationships …”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News