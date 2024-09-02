The Wednesday actress is far too busy taking up terrifying parts and taking over Hollywood to be infatuated with anyone. Even though Ortega’s character in the popular Netflix series is entangled in a love triangle, her genuine approach to romance is incredibly refreshing. Her focus is on her career, which is significantly more exciting.

The transformation of Jenna Ortega from Disney princess to horror queen is practically legendary. She’s only 20 years old, yet she’s already established herself as Hollywood’s go-to girl for anything edgy and dark. Through her portrayal of the deranged Wednesday Addams and her confrontation with the undead in Scream VI, Ortega has established herself as a formidable presence. In a field where young actors are sometimes stereotyped, her no-nonsense demeanor both on and off film has elevated her to the status of a symbol of female strength.

Don’t be misled, though; Jenna is more than simply another attractive face in the horror genre. Her characters have substance, her roles are nuanced, and she genuinely despises corny romantic movies. Jenna spoke up to Elle for their April 2023 cover story, sharing her real reasons for not being interested in dating at the moment. She said quite frankly, “I hate being goo-goo gaga over a boy.” “It’s a problem with a lot of female characters that a lot of them are guy-oriented, or what they’re expressing is based on a guy’s story.”

Jenna’s attention span? More work, more work, more work. She said, “Maybe I am too preoccupied with my work, but the thought of relationships stresses me out.” She doesn’t think it’s important to be vulnerable and show someone her entire self. Rather, she is dedicating all of her attention to her trade, and it is yielding positive results. Who needs a partner, really, when you have parts like Wednesday and Tara Carpenter in Scream VI?

Nevertheless, Jenna did divulge a charming anecdote about her early fascination with none other than President Barack Obama. She recalled the moment she stated her desire to be the first female president, saying, “I had phases where I clung to something and then made it my entire personality.” After a few years, she’s still totally enamored with Obama, but it’s reasonable to say that acting—rather than politics—won her heart.

It’s not simply the thrills that drive her affinity for horror, though. Because of the genre’s intricacy and acting challenges, Jenna respects it. She made a point of saying, “I never want to be pigeonholed, but I have immense respect for the horror genre,” demonstrating her commitment to breaking stereotypes and not conforming to expectations.

And what about the future? Jenna Ortega is remaining open-minded. She’s not simply another rising star—rather, she’s a role model for a generation that prioritizes strength, self-focus, and honesty over tabloid romance—because of her daring approach to both acting and life. Thus, don’t anticipate seeing her in a romantic comedy anytime soon. Jenna has larger, scarier fish to fry now.

