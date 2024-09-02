Brad Pitt is not shying away from introducing his lady love to the world, as the star has made his relationship with Ines de Ramon red carpet official. Bitt recently attended the premiere of his film, Wolfs, at the Venice Film Festival, where he was accompanied by his girlfriend.

The two walked hand in hand on the red carpet and happily posed for the cameras. Pitt and de Ramon have been going strong for more than a year now. As Ines de Ramon has mostly maintained a low profile, here are some interesting facts to know about her.

Ines de Ramon Works for a Jewelry Firm

Ines de Ramon is a jewelry designer who currently resides in Los Angeles after having lived in various parts of the world. The 34-year-old attended college in Switzerland, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Geneva in 2013. She then ventured into jewelry and worked for Christie’s for a year after her graduation.

She was then hired by the Swiss luxury brand de GRISOGONO and worked in its retail department in New York City for four years. In 2020, she joined Anita Ko Jewelry in LA and currently serves as its Vice President. De Ramon seems to be an expert at her work, as she holds double certifications in Colored Stone Essentials from the Gemological Institute of America.

She is a Polyglot

De Ramon knows five different languages. She is fluent in French and is also able to speak English, German, Italian, and Spanish. Also, being a jeweler is not her only talent as she has expertise in health and nutrition as well. She received a license as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York, in 2019.

De Ramon was Previously Married to Paul Wesley

De Ramon tied the knot with The Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Paul Wesley in early 2019. However, the marriage could only last three years as the couple separated in May 2022. Ever since, De Ramon has turned her Instagram account private, though she has over 85k followers.

She Began Dating Brad Pitt in 2022

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they attended a Bono concert in LA. The two were then spotted together on several outings and confirmed their relationship in July 2024 as they held hands at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Must Read: Nolan’s Inception Had Brad Pitt And Will Smith As First Choices And Not Leonardo DiCaprio, “Stars Like Smith And Pitt Are Used To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News