Ever since The Vampire Diaries concluded, the fans of the supernatural drama have kept the spirit alive by binge-watching the show and following the cast immensely. The two lead cast in The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who played Damon and Stefan Salvatore still have their ignited brother bond.

The duo played siblings in the CW show and once spoke about maintaining the franchise’s legacy with People. Although the show ended in 2017, the fan enthusiasm has stayed strong. The actors reflected on their enduring connection with the series and its loyal fanbase, highlighting how the show’s impact continues to resonate years later.

Not only this, the co-founders of Brother’s Bond Bourbon also revealed that while visiting a local liquor store in New York City as a part of the US Open tennis tournament kick-off party in partnership with the Tennis Channel, “the police came and had to shut it down because so many people showed up,” as per Wesley.

The actor revealed that the scene became “chaos”, adding, “I’m not saying that to show off. I’m saying that because I guess the show still lives on in so many ways, people are rediscovering it [every day].”

The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons and gained popularity which expanded with spin-offs including The Originals and Legacies. Despite the franchise’s conclusion, the actors-turned-entrepreneurs remained optimistic about the franchise’s enduring legacy. Reflecting on this, Somerhalder admitted that their brand symbolically demonstrates the essence of The Vampire Diaries.

He told the outlet, “It’s creating another level of nostalgia and connection based around the story, the [intellectual property], and the brotherhood that we had on this show. This is the distillation of that story and that brotherhood and that experience.” Wesley also added, “For me, Brother’s Bond Bourbon is what the brothers drank on the show.”

While Somerhalder and Wesley continued to carry their massive fanbase from on-screen to off, they also successfully translated their “brotherly” bond into real life. Besides their competitiveness in the show, the actors emphasized that sibling rivalry doesn’t actually exist between them. Wesley jokes, “We’re too tired to be competitive now. We’re too old.” To this, Somerhalder added, “When you’re stuck together at the hip, you have no choice but to bond over f—ing everything.”

You can watch The Vampire Diaries Season 1-8 on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

