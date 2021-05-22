Ian Somerhalder won our hearts when he played Damon Salvatore in The CW’s supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries. But did you know that during the filming of the supernatural show, the actor started a company that left him with an 8-figure debt? Wishing wife Nikki Reed on her birthday, Ian opened up about she rescued him.

On Friday, the actor took to social media and shared the personal story as he said he owed her his health, life, and sanity. Ian also revealed that Nikki helped him out of his “terrible business situation” that left him millions of dollars in debt.

Ian Somerhalder took to Instagram, and while wishing Nikki Reed a happy belated birthday, wrote, “I owe you such gratitude for it all.” He continued, “I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into. Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me.”

Ian Somerhalder further stated, “I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks. However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole. It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out.”

The Vampire Diaries alum added that he had to travel the world during those years and even visited the hospital four times to pay the massive monthly six-figure amount. Praising Nikki, the actor wrote, “This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out. She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way.”

Sharing his love and gratitude for wifey Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder added, “I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon (his whisky label with The Vampre Diaries co-star Paul Wesley) is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman.”

Ian Somerhalder, in his post, added that it had “been the most eye opening and truly humbling experience.” He said, “Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It’s unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity. Brothers Bond for me, is the physical representation, the manifestation to build a company designed to do good in the world by bringing people together and investing in our collective future to stop climate change and change the mental and physical health of this nation and this world.”

He concluded his love-filled note for Nikki Reed by wishing her and saying, “I honor this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you.”

That was a really sweet note for your wifey, Ian Somerhalder.

