The first season of The Vampire Diaries aired in 2009, and by the time it wrapped up in 2017 – after eight intense seasons – we fell in love with each and every character. While each of their stories was given closure, it was a bitter-sweet moment for fans as some were delighted with the happy ending Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev’s Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert had; others shed tears on the death of Paul Wesley’s Stefan Salvatore.

While Stefan saved his brother in the finale episode – thereby dying by hellfire and taking Katherine Pierce (Nina) to hell with him – Ian revealed he had another ending in mind for the Salvatore brothers. And it had a connection to their The Original brethren Klaus and Elijah Mikaelson and the beach. Read on to know how he envisioned it.

During an appearance during the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans, Ian Somerhalder shared his thoughts on how he would have loved to see The Vampire Diaries series end. He said, “I don’t think I would have changed anything, other than I think that Paul and I should have just been on the beach in our speedos with a bottle of rum.”

Elaborating further on his version of how The Vampire Diaries should have ended, Ian Somerhalder said, “Honestly, by the way, I am actually not kidding. I don’t think that these brothers should have lived. I don’t think that Damon should have had a happy ending with Elena. I don’t think that you guys should have gotten what you wanted. Because it’s just not fair.”

Talking further, The Vampire Diaries star added, “These guys r*ped and pillaged and killed probably hundreds of people from Season 1 to Season 8, and I think they should have come and gone, and humanity should have won. Not Damon and Elena. But that’s just me.”

