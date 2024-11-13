Okay, hold up—The Vampire Diaries fans, brace yourselves. You thought Stefan Salvatore’s death was a shocker, right? Well, plot twist: it was Paul Wesley’s idea. Yep, you heard that right. The guy who played Stefan requested that his character die. Talk about owning your character’s fate.

Wesley spilled the tea during his recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, dropping the bombshell he was all in for Stefan’s tragic end. “Yes, he died. I was thrilled he died, and I had requested that he die,” Paul said, adding that it felt like the right way to wrap up Stefan’s storyline. “He did a lot of bad things, and I felt like he deserved death.” There is no sugarcoating here—Paul’s all about the character arc, and this was the fitting end.

But wait, it gets crazier. Paul didn’t just want Stefan dead—he wanted both Salvatore brothers to go out in a blaze of glory. “I honestly think both brothers should’ve died,” he said. “I would’ve liked that we both died and that Elena, the girl at the end of the show, like all her memory was wiped, and she went on to live a normal life and forgot that we ever existed. I think that would’ve been nice.

But it wasn’t all about death. Wesley was all in on pushing Stefan’s limits, too. Does the excellent guy act? He was over it. “On The Vampire Diaries, I was playing the good guy. I felt like I was starting to become typecast as the good brother,” Paul confessed. So, he went to the writers and said, “Let me go dark.” And bam—enter the Ripper. That dark, bloodthirsty version of Stefan was all Paul’s doing, and he owned it.

And then there was the supernatural overload. Do you know how, by the end of the show, everyone and their mom were supernatural creatures? Well, Paul wasn’t feeling it. “I mean, everyone was a supernatural being. What the hell? There needs to be some humans,” he joked. “We’re in the real world.

As for Stefan’s legacy? He may not have shown up in Legacies (sorry, no Stefan cameo), but Paul Wesley still left his mark. He directed several episodes for the show, and they even gave Stefan a nod in season one. So, while Stefan may have bitten the dust, Paul Wesley’s influence is still alive and well in the Vampire Diaries universe.

In the end, Paul Wesley wasn’t just along for the ride. He pushed Stefan to go out in a way that made sense for the character—no soft landings or half-baked endings. Stefan’s death was all about closure, and if anyone was going to make that happen, it was going to be Wesley himself. So yeah, if you’re still salty about Stefan’s death? Maybe it’s time to thank Paul for giving the character the send-off he deserved.

