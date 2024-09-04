Who would win Elena’s heart—Stefan or Damon?—was the subject of The Vampire Diaries’ ultimate cliffhanger, which went beyond vampires and drama. Based on the books of L.J. Smith, this supernatural rollercoaster, created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, pulled us into a love triangle hotter than a summer night in Mystic Falls.

Elena, played by Nina Dobrev, faced a grave problem. We had Paul Wesley’s Stefan, on the one hand; he was polite, sweet, and the perfect candidate for a relationship. Conversely, Ian Somerhalder’s Damon is enigmatic, melancholic, and menacing. Why, then, did Elena decide on Damon? The solution is straightforward: irresistible passion and sizzling chemistry. Despite Legacies ‘ best efforts to preserve the magic, nothing quite measured up to the intensity of Elena and Damon’s epic love tale.

Their romance was like a hurricane you couldn’t look away from, full of amazing moments and flaming turns, so it makes sense that it’s still the talk of the town!

Why did Elena choose Damon over Stefan in The Vampire Diaries?

When Elena Gilbert first waltzed into the world of The Vampire Diaries, she was all about Stefan Salvatore. Sweet, protective Stefan seemed like the perfect match. But enter Damon Salvatore, the brooding bad boy with a knack for trouble and an undeniable charm. Elena was clueless that her rainy encounter with Damon was more than just a fleeting moment—it was a glimpse into her destined future.

So, when does Elena realize she’s more into Damon? The turning point comes in Season 2, as Damon’s complex layers start to peel away. Despite his initial jerk-like behavior, Elena discovers a side of him that’s just as captivating as it is mysterious. By the time Season 3 rolls around, with Stefan MIA and Damon stepping up as her confidant, the chemistry is undeniable. Their smoldering kiss in the Heart of Darkness episode signals the shift, and Elena’s feelings for Damon become crystal clear.

Elena’s vampire change strengthens her friendship with Damon over time. He mentors, guides, and understands her, not only as a lover. Stefan might have been her first love, but Damon became her everything. Their journey from tension to true love is what made their story unforgettable, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected choices are the most right.

When did Elena realize she had feelings for Damon?

Elena Gilbert’s transformation from uncertainty to understanding is remarkable in The Vampire Diaries. Her first love was Stefan Salvatore—the vampire who flew in to save her during a car accident. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, the pair swiftly established themselves as the show’s power couple. But Ian Somerhalder’s character, Damon Salvatore, was occupied with staying in the background and harbouring repressed love for Elena.

The actual tipping point? The turning point came when Stefan abandoned humanity and fled with Klaus Mikaelson. Elena spent more time with Damon because of her unrelenting hunt for Stefan. Their relationship became stronger despite their shared devotion to Stefan. Damon battled his emotions, yet his unwavering attempts to support Elena and his selflessness spoke volumes.

By the conclusion of Season 3, Elena began to suspect that her feelings for Damon went beyond a passing crush. However, she decided to remain with Stefan—at least temporarily. Things didn’t change until Elena finished her vampire turn in Season 4, Episode 1, Growing Pains. Her feelings were heightened by vampirism, causing her to grieve her brother Jeremy profoundly.

She made a decision based on her changing emotions and her elevated emotional state. Elena’s affection for Damon was evident by Season 4, Episode 23, Graduation’s finale. She eventually accepted her affection for Damon above Stefan since her vampire-enhanced emotions were too strong to suppress.

Elena and Damon Were Always Meant To Be

First, the intensity of Elena and Damon’s connection was undeniable. Their relationship crackled with raw, passionate chemistry, something Elena never entirely experienced with the more reserved Stefan. While Stefan’s brooding was sweet, it didn’t ignite the same fire.

Damon’s evolution played a considerable role. Initially, Damon was the villain with a dark edge. However, his journey from a ruthless vampire to a redeemed lover showcased remarkable growth. Elena was drawn to his genuine transformation and his efforts to be better.

Stefan’s past as the “Ripper” cast a long shadow. His struggle to control his vampire nature made it tough for Elena to fully trust him, especially as their relationship deepened. Lastly, Damon’s open passion was a game-changer. Unlike Stefan’s reserved approach, Damon wore his heart on his sleeve, which resonated deeply with Elena.

The choice was obvious. Elena and Damon’s explosive chemistry and Damon’s emotional growth made their romance a big hit. The Vampire Diaries chose a problematic and transforming love story to show that if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen.

