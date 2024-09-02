Ana de Armas, the Cuban-American actress, rose to prominence with her movies across different genres in the last few years. She has been trying her hands in a variety of films, from drama to action and even comedy. Similarly, Ana is also a style icon, and her outfits complement her most of the time. She once left us hypnotized in a sparkling gown, looking like a Disney princess. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ana was really established in the industry and worked with some of the most renowned names in Hollywood. She became popular after working alongside Ryan Gosling in Desis Villeneuve’s sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049, which also starred Harrison Ford in a key role. She solidified her place in the industry with the mystery Knives Out, featuring Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. She united with Craig in the 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die. Ana became the first Cuban to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Norma Jean in 2022’s Blonde.

The Knives Out star made a dazzling entry on the 2020 Golden Globe red carpet in a sparkling gown in the color midnight blue. Ana de Armas was looking no less than a Disney princess. Her pictures were posted on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter], posing in her gorgeous attire to several fans. The actress sported a strapless and custom Ralph & Russo midnight ball gown for the occasion.

The midnight blue color and sparkling fabric perfectly complemented Ana’s skin tone, and her makeup was also flawless, making her look absolutely striking. Ana de Armas lived every woman’s dream in that gorgeously dramatic gown with pockets, and that’s what every woman wants.

Ana de Armas opted for dainty and chic jewelry to accessorize the dazzling gown, and to be honest, it did not need much adornment. Ana’s beauty was enough to compliment the beautiful piece of cloth. Her accessories were from Tiffany & Co. The Knives Out actress wore a Saffire necklace, diamond earrings, and a blue cocktail ring with a matching blue stone. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with a middle partition.

For makeup, Ana sported a full-coverage foundation with rosy blush cheeks. Ana de Armas sported dramatic and elongated eyelashes to go with her attire and bold red lips to complete the makeup look. The actress looked like she came out of a fairy tale as she mesmerized everyone with her ravishing looks.

Check them out here:

One year ago today, Ana de Armas stunned at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards ceremony where she was nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical’ for KNIVES OUT. pic.twitter.com/6CZsnitQ0c — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 6, 2021

Ana de Armas is set to appear in John Wick Presents: Ballerina, a spin-off series based on the ballerina-assassin Rooney from the John Wick franchise. It is expected to be released in 2025.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Shines On Labor Day Weekend, Becomes 16th Film In History To Achieve This Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News