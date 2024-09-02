Deadpool & Wolverine is back at the top on the domestic box office chart. It has achieved an outstanding feat in the United States, becoming the sixteenth movie to cross that mark. It has beaten Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 3 after earning over $650 million overseas. Scroll below for its domestic box office report.

Deadpool 3 is enjoying a great run at the cinemas and living up to the former Marvel reputation. It has given Kevin Feige enough reasons to sigh a breath of relief after a disastrous year in 2023. Last year only, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was appreciated by the fans, while Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels suffered the people’s wrath. Marvel Studios had a tough time last year as their movies failed to live up to expectations, and Jonathan Majors was convicted in the domestic abuse case.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s tally, Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine collected an estimated $19.5 million at the North American box office, crossing the $600 million mark domestically. It has reaped the benefits of the Labor Day weekend and has reached a $603.8 million cume in the US. It is reportedly the 16th film in history to achieve that feat. However, it is only the second film to cross the mark and is only behind Inside Out 2’s $651.25 million.

The movie is also performing well in the international markets and has grossed a strong $29.2 million. Deadpool & Wolverine has reached a $658.4 million cume overseas. The movie’s global cume has reached $1.26 billion, and it has surpassed Iron Man 3’s $1.22 billion global haul to become the seventh highest-grossing comic book movie ever.

The Marvel Biggie is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and is currently the second biggest-earning movie of 2024 behind Inside Out 2’s $1.66 billion. In Deadpool & Wolverine, the Time Variance Authority offers Deadpool a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

The movie was released in the theatres on July 26.

