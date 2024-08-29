Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Dethrones Iron Man 3 As Mcu's #7 Top Earner In Its First 33 Days

Deadpool and Wolverine has passed another massive milestone over a month after its release. The superhero sequel is now the MCU’s seventh highest-grossing film after surpassing Iron Man 3’s lifetime haul.

A week after dethroning Captain America Civil War as the eighth highest-grossing MCU title, Deadpool and Wolverine has blown past another Marvel film to take the seventh spot. Deadpool and Wolverine has surpassed Iron Man 3’s $1.215 billion lifetime global earnings in its first 33 days of release. It should be noted Iron Man 3 was in theatres for nearly three months.

As of Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine had earned $1,215,624,202 worldwide (via The Numbers). Meanwhile, Iron Man 3 raked in $1,215,392,272. Deadpool and Wolverine has nearly $300,000 lead over Iron Man 3, making it the seventh highest-grossing MCU film. It should be noted that we have not included Iron Man 3’s DVD and Blu-Ray sales figures, which stand at $87 million.

In its first 33 days, the Shawn Levy-directed film earned $581 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Iron Man 3 finished its entire domestic run with $409 million. Currently, Deadpool and Wolverine is the MCU’s sixth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office after overtaking Avengers: Age of Ultron’s $459 million domestic run.

The third instalment in the Deadpool franchise must beat the Avengers’ $623 million stateside run to enter the prestigious top-five spot at the domestic box office.

The film has now set its sights on Black Panthers’s $1.3 Billion global total to take the sixth spot in the MCU worldwide top earner chart. There is no doubt Deadpool and Wolverine will surpass Black Panther before the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce: Are We Seeing A Repeat Of The Brangelina Ugly Feud? Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News