The Vampire Diaries was one of the most popular series and is still one of the most discussed topics online. The lead actors, Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, made their characters iconic, and everybody drooled over them. The show had all the right ingredients, a beautiful cast, an engaging storyline and lots of steamy scenes, but these s*x scenes were weird for Nina to do as she would get cliff notes from her mom about them, as she told once in her interview.

Nina’s mother is an artist; hence shared her takes on her performance and even visited her on the sets of her show. For the unversed, the lead pair, Nina and Ian, were in a relationship during the ongoing series but unfortunately went separate ways, and their fans were left disheartened.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev once appeared on the TBS’ Conan as per US Weekly, and there she spoke about the awkward situation she faced whenever her mother came to visit her set and she had to do intimate scenes. Speaking of it, the actress said, “I’m pretty sure I’ve made out with every guy on the show. As my character, of course!”

Nina Dobrev, aka Elena, aka Katherine, further added, “The awkwardness and the weirdness is when my mom comes to set, and I have to do a s*x scene or something. That can get kind of weird, but what’s even weirder is when I come off set, and she starts giving me notes: ‘Arch your back more. It’ll look s*xier if you arch your back.’ We’re close!”

In that same interview, Nina also revealed that most of the stunts that her fans saw her perform on The Vampire Diaries were performed by her, which surprised the host, as he said, “I don’t mean to say the wrong thing, but you’re obviously very attractive, very talented — I just don’t see you as someone who’s, like, kicking as*.” The actress did not take that lightly and went on to say, “I’m a little insulted, actually.”

She continued, “You don’t think I can kick some a*s? I will be Angelina Jolie one day, and I will kick some a*s. I have stuntmen with me all the time to prove it.”

The popular supernatural series The Vampire Diaries, starring Nina Dobrev, is available on more than one OTT platform, and you can go rewatch it and, while doing so, remember this small tidbit of info!

