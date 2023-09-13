The Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular pop culture shows of all time, and among all the characters, Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore is the most adored character despite his grey shades in the series. But the actor once threatened to quit the show if one of his co-stars got killed in it, which almost happened every now and then, and they even sprung back to life equally soon enough. The character of Enzo, played by Michael Malarkey, was introduced in the later seasons of the series and was there till the last one.

For the unversed, Malarkey’s Enzo was Damon’s cellmate while they were trapped for an experiment during the 1950s. He played an important role in the plot of the series later on and was also the love interest of everyone’s beloved witch, Bonny Benette. In one of the seasons, Malarkey’s character was killed, and that did not board well with Ian, and this is what he said to the executive producer.

The executive producer of The Vampire Diaries, Caroline Dries, once recalled how Ian Somerhalder got upset when Michael Malarkey’s Enzo was killed off for a brief moment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Caroline said, “Ian pulled me aside one day, and he goes, ‘If you kill Enzo, I’m going to quit,’ We purposefully had him show up at the end as a ghost to imply that his story isn’t over. He is going to become a ghost villain moving forward. We’ll see him all the way through to the finale as the bad guy.” Enzo was there even in the last season of the series, and like all the other characters, it developed its fanbase as well.

As many don’t know, Ian Somerhalder’s Damon was initially cast as a bad guy in The Vampire Diaries, per CheatSheet, but his character clicked with the audience and is still one of the iconic characters in the history of TV.

