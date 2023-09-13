Howard Stern is so paranoid about the new Covid strain it sparked a fight with his wife.

The shock jock, 69, who has been married to his 51-year-old second spouse Beth Ostrosky since 2008, admitted he is far more worried over the fresh mutation of the virus sweeping the world than her, and admitted a bust-up erupted over his “neurotic” nature.

He said on his SiriusXM show when a caller asked if he thought it was risky to return to the studio for his show amid the new warnings about the new Covid strain: “I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight.

“You know how paranoid I am about getting Covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it.”

Howard Stern added he hated people lecturing him on lightening up about the disease as he is older and more prone to its serious effects.

Howard ranted: “Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart.

“You know, my wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. And you know, she’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude.

“Beth has a bunch of plans. She has like a wedding shower to go to and lunch to go to with a friend and a dinner and a blahblahblahblahblah.

“So, you know, we’re really making an effort. We go out to restaurants. We went to the Ed Sheeran concert. We’ve really been out there. I haven’t gotten Covid. And I’m like, ‘You know what? If I get it, I get it.’

“Then all of a sudden they announce there’s a new strain of Covid and it’s on the rise. And, you know, people are being hospitalised: ‘It’s time to go back down into lockdown.’

“And I’m like, you mean I’m just emerging, and now I’m going back into lockdown?!

“(Beth) goes, ‘That’s what you do. Every time I say I’m going to do something, you bring up Covid.’

“(I say to her) ‘I’m just telling you, I’m scared.’ Am I wrong?”

Howard went on he said sorry to Beth after their argument, adding: “(I said) ‘ I’m just expressing my fear to you, and I’m scared.’

“It makes me nervous. I’m neurotic. Listen, I have a lot of issues. I’m a neurotic… I make a ton of problems.”

