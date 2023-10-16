Lovers of The Vampire Diaries waved goodbye to Elena Gilbert in the sixth season of the highly-rated series. For most people, the removal of the character was sudden. So, why did Nina Dobrev stop her role as Elena Gilbert.

All Delena (Damon and Elena) fans were disappointed when Nina Dobrev left the CW teen show in 2015. Yet, the supernatural series based on novels by L.J. Smith enjoyed high ratings for two more seasons. This was shocking for many show lovers since the show was centered around Elena Gilbert.

Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) were two brothers who were willing to protect each other by all means. Torn between choosing these two brothers, Elena’s choices added intrigue to the dynamics of the show. Both brothers made it their responsibility to shield her from supernatural forces. As the show developed, the love story shifted from one brother to another. This added unpredictability to the outcome.

The last episode of Season 6 shows antagonist Kai Parker (Chris Wood) placing Elena under a sleeping spell. This spell linked her to Bonnie (Katrina Graham) her best friend. As long as Bonnie lived, Elena would remain deeply asleep. Ensuring that her friend lived a long human life meant that she had to willingly go into that state. But what a way to remove a major cast!

As a result, Nina Dobrev’s sudden departure resulted in a significant shake-up. This was an attempt to keep the show going without its star cast. But what exactly was her reason for leaving the show? The simple answer is that she was willing to leave.

According to Dobrev’s Instagram post, “I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure. Within those six years, I got the journey of a lifetime.” She emphasized on the different roles she played. Dobrev also relished the numerous experiences she gained from her role as Elena.

Fans who wanted Dobrev back in the series after her departure got their wishes answered. She starred in the series finale as a cameo in the form of Elena and her doppelganger Katherine Pierce. The episode was centered around the collective efforts to break the sleeping spell placed on Elena. The series ended with both Damon and Elena turning human again.

Dobrev also starred in numerous movies besides The Vampire Diaries. For those who love seeing her infectious smile, Run This Town and Out-Laws are good choices to consider. Other top-rated movies that starred Nina Dobrev are XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Flatliners, and The Perks of Being a Flowergirl.

