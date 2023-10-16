Bryan Cranston-led Breaking Bad is one of the most iconic series ever and is still relevant to pop culture. The show has given the fans and its cast members many memorable moments, but Cranston once shared which element from the show had an impact on him. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The actor is famous for his character Walter White from the popular series, who had a son named Walter White Jr. Actor RJ Mitte, and the scene we are discussing involves the on-screen father-son duo. The Cranston-led show gained so much recognition that the makers brought out a spin-off, Better Call Saul, which was equally loved by the fans.

Breaking Bad, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in crucial roles, ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Bryan once opened up about an impactful moment in an interview on The Rachel Ray Show via Observer. He recalled how he was emotionally affected by one of the scenes where his on-screen son Walter Jr disrespects him. The veteran actor recalled, “There’s a scene where [Walter White’s] son looks at me and calls me a p*ssy, and every time I did that scene, I cried because it affected me so much.”

Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad added, “There’s something about a son having such a lack of respect for his father that just destroyed me as a man.” Actor RJ Mitte did a pretty good job playing that part; otherwise, it wouldn’t have made such an impact on the person opposite him.

For the unversed, Breaking Bad revolves around Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White, a chemistry teacher. White finds out that he has cancer, and to tackle his medical debts, Walter gets into a meth-making business. The terminally ill chemistry teacher’s life changes completely when he meets with Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman; from there on, it’s a roller coaster ride.

