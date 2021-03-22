The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, which first aired on September 10, 2009, was a fan favourite and ran for 8 seasons. Concluding on March 10, 2017, the supernatural show starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in pivotal roles. With the season finale, we saw Paul’s Stefan Salvatore dies while Ian and Nina’s Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore got their happily ever after as humans.

But did you know Paul would have loved the supernatural teen drama having a very different end? In a 2019 interview, the younger Salvatore brother made the revelation, and we are two minds if it would have been better than the bittersweet one the makers gave us. Read on to know how he would have liked their characters arcs to end.

In December 2019, during a conversation with Watch What Happens Live, Paul Wesley, aka Stefan Salvatore, stopped by confessed to host Andy Cohen the ending he had in mind. Shedding light on how he would have loved to see The Vampire Diaries ended, he said, “I think—I honestly think both brothers (Stefan & Damon) should have died.” He continued further, saying, “And I feel good about [the ending] although I would have liked that we both died.”

Talking about the ending he envisioned for Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley said, “That Elena—the girl at the end of the show—like, all her memory was wiped and went to live a normal life and forgot that we ever existed. I think that would have been nice.”

Talking about the show’s bittersweet ending, Katherine Pierce (Dobrev) was back in the lives of the lead. The resident witch of Mystic Falls, Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham), plans to use her magic and send Pierce to hell for good. In order for the plan to succeed, we see Damon Salvatore (Somerhalder) all set to hold Katherine close as hellfire reigns lose. But at the last moment, we see Stefan Salvatore (Wesley) inject him with his cure infused blood before getting scarified in the fire.

In the aftermath of the sacrifice, we see Stefan say his final goodbye to Elena and deliver a message to his wife, Caroline Forbes (Candice King). When Stefan gets peace at last with his friend Lexi in the afterlife, we see Damon and Elena live a long life together as they remember him the entire time. We all had tears in the end.

Do you like Paul Wesley’s ending of The Vampire Diaries, or are you happy with the way things were shown in the finale episode? Let us know in the comments.

