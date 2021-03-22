Dev Patel‘s last year release The Personal History Of David Copperfield was a box office success. He was widely appreciated for his performance in the titular role. The actor has now turned director with Monkey Man, a crime thriller set in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the Oscar-winning actor will be playing the role of the Kid who comes out of prison swearing vengeance against those who wronged him. The latest report reveals that Netflix has apparently purchased the film for a whopping $35 million.

According to SpotboyE, Netflix purchased Dev Patel’s film Monkey Man on condition that some of the more violent scenes will have to go. An actor, who has worked closely with the Oscar-winning actor, has said to the publication, “Dev’s directorial debut has turned out really well. The sum that you heard him get from Netflix is right. But it’s a little bit on the violent side and also some portions regarding some mythological references may not go down well with Indian audiences. Netflix has acquired the film on condition that they would modify the content in keeping with the mood of self-censorship being prescribed in India.”

Sobhita Dhulipala has bagged the role of the leading lady in Monkey Man. The actress during an interview said, “I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives later looks like we belonged with each other all along.”

She further said, “What appealed to me about the project is that it’s a collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get-go. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas, they were as glamorous as sorrowful.”

