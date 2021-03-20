Who doesn’t love stories? Stories that are about us, our lives. Stories that show us a completely different world. Stories that bring us closer. And stories that are authentic, and compelling. Netflix has played a phenomenal role in evolving storytelling in Indian entertainment. Here are our favourite picks and why they stand out:

Masaba Masaba

The unique storytelling of the show brought the real life to the reel life, and gave us a wonderful and endearing glimpse into the lives of Neena and Masaba Gupta.

AK vs AK

This meta thriller on Netflix won over the audiences everywhere. How amazing, new and interesting it was to see Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap play themselves on the screen. Named as one of the best Indian films of 2020, this film wins all the points for trying something new and surprising the audiences.

Paava Kadhaigal & Pitta Kathalu

Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil) and Pitta Kathalu (Telugu) brought together stellar star casts and creators. These Netflix anthologies tackled intricate storytelling and shared different perspectives which were united by their theme and message. What’s more, you can enjoy these stories with subtitles and dubs.

Bulbbul

You know a story is undeniably good when it flips the idea of an age old narrative – and that’s exactly what Bulbbul does. Through it’s minimalistic storytelling and brilliant cinematography, this visual spectacle, Bulbbul keeps its audience glued to their screen only to pleasantly surprise them with it’s ending.

Yeh Ballet

Yeh Ballet is a beautifully depicted story based on the real lives of two male ballet dancers. This story is so compelling for all the right reasons. Netflix brings to the screen a theme that isn’t largely explored in India. The acting and filmography only compliment the sublime storyline and the way that it is narrated so beautifully.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This series did a fabulous job of reminding us why we love reality shows. The banter, the friendship, a window into the lives of the Bollywood wives- an absolutely fun series to watch.

Mighty Little Bheem

A cute toddler that charmed and delighted the world. Watch this wonderful series on Netflix for it’s brilliant animation that brings to life the colorful adventures of Mighty Little Bheem.

