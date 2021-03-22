A while ago, Fardeen Khan made a stunning appearance in his new avatar and broke the internet with his transformation pictures. Popular hair artist, Aalim Hakim just shared new pictures of the heartthrob and the actor looks handsome as ever.

Last night Aalim shared a picture with an emoji on the actor’s face and asked the fans to guess it.

An hour ago, Aalim Hakim shared Fardeen Khan’s new uber cool look on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, “When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Oh my my, if that’s not hotness, we don’t know what is!

Fardeen Khan wore a blue denim shirt and accessorised it with a pair of aviators and looked dapper as ever.

A while ago, after his pictures went viral, the actor was spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office and is reportedly eyeing a Bollywood project. Reportedly, he’ll soon be seen on the silver screen again.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fardeen Khan revealed that “So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”

The 47-year-old actor was last seen a decade ago in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya and ever since then, he has been missing from the silver screen. Mukesh spoke to a leading daily a while back and revealed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback in Bollywood and said, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”

What are your thoughts on Fardeen Khan’s new pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

