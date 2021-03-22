Kartik Aaryan has come a long way since his Punchnama days in Bollywood. Not just acting and script selection, one can notice a visible and major change in his physique in the last 2-3 years. Just like the saying goes “Rome wasn’t built in a day”, the actor adopted a disciplined routine and followed it religiously to achieve the body he loves to flaunt now.

Advertisement

For those who think Kartik has changed his daily food items with fancy material, that’s not the case here. In fact, it’s one of the simplest diet charts one can follow. Of course, results may differ from person to person but it’s something healthy to look forward to.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan’s day starts on a simple note – lukewarm water mixed with lemon and honey. Speaking of other drinks, the actor stays away from normal tea or coffee and opts for green tea to boost metabolism (an important part of losing fat). He prefers 7-8 small meals instead of 3 heavy meals per day. Sticking to the roots, the Love Aaj Kal actor craves on Nachni or Jowar for roti as a good source of fibre.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan is a vegetarian and he keeps boiled vegetables and fruits an important part of his diet. Last but not the least, he keeps his body hydrated. A crash dieting (a new fad in the fitness industry) is a big no for him. And yes, there are cheat meals!

Coming to his work out schedule, Kartik works out for 2-3 hours a day including weight training, cycling, skipping and other exercises. The actor believes that one has to at least give 4 months to his body and keep a check on progress.

Must Read: Exclusive! Chehre Ft. Amitabh Bachchan Vs Emraan Hashmi To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video Post Theatrical Release, Here’s When



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube