Abhay Deol has been a part of limited films but has ensured to leave an impact. Whether it is Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! – he’s given us some remarkable movies. There remained a time when the actor had been rumoured to be bankrupt. Such that, it was reported that he had to mortgage one of his properties. Read on for all the details.

It was back in 2014 when Abhay produced the romantic film, One By Two. The film was reportedly made on a huge budget but turned out to be a box office dud. It earned only about 2.5 crores in its lifetime. Owing to the major failure, reports suggested that Deol is facing a financial crisis and is struggling to meet ends.

Just not that, it was said that Abhay Deol had to mortgage his Juhu apartment in order to manage finances. But the actor later quashed all of these reports. He even challenged the publication to ‘prove’ their claims.

Abhay Deol in a conversation with Hindustan Times said, “It’s a complete lie. I would like to challenge the ­publication that reported this false news. If they believe I’m broke and under debt, please prove it!”

The publication even claimed that Abhay’s house may be auctioned if he fails to pay the loan.

“There’s no truth to this. My finances are pretty much under ­control, and I’ve not gone bankrupt. Giving property papers as surety is a very common norm with those who take loan… it’s not unique to me. Just because my film didn’t do well, people put two and two together and ­sensationalised stuff. They (the publication) called and apologised, but where’s the apology in print? My image has been spoiled,” Abhay Deol further clarified.

