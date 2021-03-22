Master has been a game-changer of all sorts. It has proved what Thalapathy Vijay is capable of despite Covid-19 restrictions and even gave a fresh pair of Vijay and Malavika Mohanan to fans. Contrary to the on-screen chemistry, everything wasn’t well for the actress during her first meet.

Malavika had herself revealed that it was the collaboration for Master where she met Vijay for the first time. It was during the film’s pooja. But as time went on, he eventually became her ‘4 am friend’.

Malavika Mohanan had shared a special post for Thalapathy Vijay. She had written, “This was the first day I met Vijay Sir, the day we had our pooja for ‘Master’. I was excited, nervous, and a little intimidated around him. We hardly got a chance to speak that day. Little did I know that 6 months down the line he would become such an important part of my life.”

“Adventurous, impulsive in the most fun ways possible, always up to trying new whacked out things, protective, caring, giving, lover of ‘thayir sadam’, amazing 4 am friend except that he sleeps early, the one who will point out the positive side to every situation..even if there’s an apocalypse happening. Never have I seen anyone who sticks to the words he’s uttered and the promises he’s made as mindfully as he does,” Malavika Mohanan continued in a special birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, speaking of Master, Malvika has played the character of Charulatha Prasad. An NGO-volunteer and a lecturer who assist Vijay in bursting the racket of Bhavani played by Vijay Sethupathi.

