Ever since the release in January, Master has been a rage at the box office as well as on social media. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has created a huge fan base for itself, which is why you can find it every single day on social media trends. The film is once again grabbing eyeballs and this time, it’s related to the gaming world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by several Master fans, the film poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi could be clearly seen on a road wall in a game. The name of the game is ‘Bus Simulator Indonesia’. Fans are going crazy over the Vijay fever.

See how fans reacted:

#Master Reference in Bus Simulation Game 🤩😍

Thalapathy Reach Level 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KpnS8gcMtH — 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫 D (@Sridhar_sw1) March 19, 2021

BUS STIMULATION indonesian GAME#Master Reference 😯🔥 !! pic.twitter.com/2Gbc2Dmyon — Aakash – ViTmil Plus (@aakashvp5) March 19, 2021

Now, that’s really something crazy!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master released on 13th January 2021. It premiered on 29th January on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil and other regional versions. Its Hindi version premiered on Zee5 on 15th March.

Meanwhile, even though the amount hasn’t been disclosed, it’s learnt that Thalapathy Vijay has taken a huge sum for Master. None other than film’s producer Xavier Britto has confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Britto said, “Mr Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds.”

Must Read: When Neha Kakkar Wanted To Get Popular Like Abhijeet Sawant, Watch The Throwback Indian Idol Audition Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube