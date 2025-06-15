Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. After taking a slow start, the film was expected to pick up the pace and post a healthy number on the board, but it failed to do so. In the opening week itself, the verdict was out that the film had emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office, and now, it is spending its final days on the big screen. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 23 days!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Arumuga Kumar, the Tamil romantic crime comedy film was theatrically released on May 23. It opened to decent to mixed reviews from critics. It was praised mainly for some genuinely entertaining moments, especially by Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. Among the ticket-buying audience, it saw decent word-of-mouth, but unfortunately, it didn’t translate to footfalls.

How much did Ace earn at the Indian box office?

Ace started its journey by earning just 1 crore. With word-of-mouth coming into play, it was expected to grow significantly, but it failed to build the momentum. Eventually, it lost its steam during its theatrical run, and as per the latest update by Sacnilk, it has earned just 8.93 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days. Including taxes, it equals 10.53 crore gross.

Since daily collection has dropped to as low as 1 lakh, Ace is expected to wrap up its run at 9-9.05 crore net. For Vijay Sethupathi, it’s a massive blow at the Indian box office.

It’s a massive flop!

While the exact budget isn’t officially confirmed, it is learned that the film carries a budget of over 20 crores. Against this cost, it has earned less than 9 crores, so it’s a big flop.

Ace is now on OTT

After performing poorly at the Indian box office, Ace recently had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, it is currently available to stream online in Tamil and Telugu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Ready To Deliver No.1 Dasara Opening Post-COVID By Dethroning Chiranjeevi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News