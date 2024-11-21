Rukmini Vasanth's Telugu Debut Ends As A Disaster, But What's Next For Her?

Rukmini Vasanth, who has been in the industry since 2019, claimed fame after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B, after which she even bagged a few awards. Rukmini Vasanth, the girl who stole hearts with her performance in the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaachi Ello, made many of her fans. Many Telugu people want her to feature in Telugu films, and they have manifested for her debut.

She entered Tollywood with the film Appudo Ippudo Ippudo, featuring Nikhil as the lead hero. It was released on November 8th and turned out to be a box office dud. This definitely affected both her career and Nikhil’s career, as he delivered three consecutive flops after his last blockbuster film, Karthikeya 2.

Rukmini also appeared in films like Bagheera, Baanadariyalli, and many other Kannada films. Despite her conscious decisions, her career choices with Telugu movie scripts need to align better with her philosophy, as her first debut film with actor Nikhil was declared a flop due to its dull and routine storytelling.

There has been a lot of hype for Rukmini in recent times. Too many narrations have happened, and while many directors have no clue about and are waiting to hear back from her unavailable and least responsive manager, it is sure that the debut film has affected the way people look at her.

Many actresses have been considered Iron Leg after their debut film ended as a flop. Well, let’s see if Rukmini will also fall into the same bucket or prove that she is worth considering.

In a recent interview, she said, “My philosophy hasn’t changed much. I’ve always been cautious and thoughtful about the roles I take on, which has been the case since the beginning of my career. I don’t confine myself to specific genres; I choose stories that connect with me and consider how much I can contribute to the film.” Let’s see how much success her philosophy will fetch for her.

