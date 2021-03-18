Master gave a much-needed boost to the Indian box office industry which was at standstill due to COVID-19. The duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi successfully brought the audience into theatres in record-breaking numbers. Now, the magic is all set to repeat as there’s a big update coming in regarding Vijay’s upcoming untitled project, Thalapathy 66.

For the unversed, Master was Vijay‘s 64th film and he is currently busy with Thalapathy 65. Amidst all that, a much-awaited confirmation is out about Thalapathy 66. As speculated earlier, it’s the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay yet again. The project will be bankrolled by Thenandal Films.

The update on Thalapathy 66 came out unexpectedly from the latest session hosted by Chithra Lakshmanan on Touring Talkies (YouTube Channel). Ever since then, fans are going crazy over on Twitter.

Here’s how fans reacted to Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reunion for Thalapathy 66:

#Thalapathy66

Lokesh Anna combo again eagerly waiting 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TfKyJkfpSD — Santhosh Vijay (@SANTHOSHVIJAY__) March 17, 2021

After the massive success of #Master, @Dir_Lokesh will team up with Thalapathy Vijay again for #Thalapathy66, to be bankrolled by @ThenandalFilms. It will be a compact film with reasonable budget.

– Chitra Lakshmanan — George (@VijayIsMyLife) March 17, 2021

