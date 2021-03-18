Not 2 But Salman Khan To Face 3 John Abrahams This Eid?

With announcements raining from Bollywood’s camp, clashes of biggies were always on the cards. Eid 2021 too is set to witness one of the biggest clashes of the year as Salman Khan and John Abraham will be locking horns. Yes, it’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs. Satyameva Jayate 2.

It was yesterday, John unveiled a new poster of Satyameva Jayate 2. It was a sweet surprise in store for fans as came to lights that John will be playing a double role. Even John caption on Twitter read, “This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL!”

But if you think that’s the only surprise, then you’re wrong! It’s not a double role but John Abraham is all set to play three different roles in the film. Yes, you read that right! As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, the source quotes, “There’s one more character of John Abraham in the film. Yes, the actor has a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2. The makers will soon unveil a new poster featuring all three avatars of John Abraham. Needless to say, it’ll be something to watch out for.”

“Even last year, we had heard that John Abraham has a triple role in this film but it was dismissed as a rumour. But it’s great to know that it’s true. There was already hype for this film but with this news, it has gone many notches higher. It’ll be interesting to see three John Abraham’s taking on Salman Khan on Eid this year!” says one of the trade experts.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13th May 2021.

